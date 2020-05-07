Google ‘Stay and Play at Home’ Doodle series: How to play Hip Hop (2017)?

Hip Hop Google Doodle

Google's 'Stay and Play at Home' series reintroduces previous popular google Doodle games every day and it's the second last day of the series with a new game for us to play. For today, Google has introduced the popular Hip Hop (2017) Google Doodle game for us to pass our time and get to know about the old Google Doodles. Read on to know how to play the Hip Hop (2017).

Google Hip Hip Doodle game: How to play?

The Hip Hop Google Doodle was introduced in 2017 as an ode to Hip Hop and to celebrate the 44th birthday of Hip Hop. Back in 1973, on August 11, an American-Jamaican DJ Kool Herc had his set in New York where he decided to introduce something new that was later called Hip Hop. Here's how you can play the game to feel closer to the music genre:

Open Google Search

Select the Hip Hop Google Doodle

You will be taken the dedicated 'Google Doodle games' search

Select the Play option in the Hip Hop game snippet below the featured snippet

You will be taken to the Hip Hop game page where you have to tap on the big play button to begin

Hip Hop Google Doodle game

Now, you will be given an introduction to Hip Hop by Hip Hop sensation Fab 5 Freddy

To play the game, you have to drag the Crossfader (used to mix the beats) to right and then left. Use the scrollbar to go through the record crate by taping the crate option in the bottom right corner

Following, this start mixing music as you like and even complete goals to go about by tapping on the trophy icon

Additionally, you can share the results and look for more information on Hip Hop by tapping on the Share and Search options, respectively

You can also play the Hip Hop Google Doodle game by heading to the Google Doodle blog, selecting the Hip Hop game blog, and tapping on the featured video to start playing the game.

As a reminder, yesterday's Google Doodle game was a Halloween one, which was introduced in 2016. There is one more past Google Doodle game to go. Hence, keep on playing today's game and wait for the last Google 'Stay and Play at Home' Doodle game.

