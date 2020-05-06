Google ‘Stay and Play at Home’ series: How to play Halloween (2016) on Google Doodle?

Google Halloween Doodle game

Google's 'Stay and Play at Home' Doodle games series has is on its Day 8 and we have a new game Google Doodle game for us to play and pass our time. With the series, we await the reincarnation of previous Google Doodles every day and today is no different. Today's game is the 2016 Halloween Google Doodle. Read on to know how to play the game via Google Search.

Google Halloween (2016) Doodle game: How to play?

The Halloween Google Doodle was introduced in 2016 to celebrate Halloween. It is a cat cast-spelling game that was inspired by the real cat called Momo. The game is all about a cat saving the Magic Cat Academy from ghosts by casting spells. The main aim is to save the magic spellbook that the ghosts are after. Here's how you can play the game to start with the eerie game adventure:

Go to Google Search

Select the Halloween Google Doodle

You will now be redirected to the 'Google Doodle games' search page

Select the Play option in the Halloween game snippet, after the featured snippet

The game page will appear. Now tap on the big black play button to start

Halloween Google Doodle game

Before you start playing the game, you will be given a background of the story

Following this, the game starts and you are required to kill the ghosts by casting spells. To cast spells, you need to form the figure (above the ghost's head) anywhere on the screen. This will kill the ghosts

The game has levels and each level has more difficulties. You will be given 5 lives and of all your lives end, the game will end too

Additionally, you can replay the game every time you lose, share the results, and look for the Google Doodle for more information

For those who have forgotten, yesterday's Google Doodle involved the game Loteria, which is a Mexican version of Bingo. Google 'Stay and Play at Home' with Popular Past Google Doodle series is coming to an end and only two more games are left. Stay tuned to know what they are and how to play them.

