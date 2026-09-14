17 NCPI MPs to join BJP before or after Durga Puja, claims rebel TMC leader; saffron party denies

Seventeen of the twenty Lok Sabha members of the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) will join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before or after Durga Puja, Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Cooch Behar MP, said on Monday. However, BJP's West Bengal unit chief Samik Bhattacharya has distanced himself from the statement and said the saffron party will not allow anyone to join it merely because they want it.

However, Basunia said all plans have been finalised by the 17 NCPI MPs to join the BJP and the numbers are enough for them to evade the anti-defection law. He said the remaining three MPs -- Abu Taher Khan, Khalilur Rahaman and Yusuf Pathan -- would extend an outside support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We are 17 MPs who are going to the BJP together. Since more than two-thirds of the 20 members will be switching, the anti-defection law will not apply to us," he told reporters.

If the 17 NCPI MPs indeed join the BJP, then it would raise the saffron party's tally in the Lok Sabha to 257. The BJP had won 240 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

NCPI leaders, BJP distance themselves

However, Satabi Roy has distanced the other TMC rebels from Basunia's remarks and said the Cooch Behar MP made the statement in his personal capacity. Meanwhile, Taher Khan said he, along with Rahaman and Pathan, has not decided to support the NDA.

"We will not go to the BJP. We will not go to the NDA. This is clear," Taher said.

BJP leaders, including Bhattacharya, have also distanced themselves from Basunia's remarks and said they have no knowledge about this. "As far as I know, no one from the TMC or NCPI is joining the BJP. People of the state have not forgotten the kind of atrocities these leaders and MPs have done during the TMC regime," BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said.

Earlier this year after the assembly election results were declared in West Bengal, a rebellion began in the TMC, with 20 Lok Sabha members quitting the party and joining the lesser-known NCPI, extending their support to the NDA. Mamata Banerjee has alleged that the rebellion was orchestrated by the BJP, with her party moving to the Supreme Court, seeking the rebel leaders disqualification. The top court has now issued a notice to the 20 rebels.

ALSO READ:

All three Muslim NCPI MPs to extend issue-based support to BJP-led NDA: Khalilur Rahman