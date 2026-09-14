Exclusive: Batwara actor Kanikka Kapur on comparisons with Kiara Advani, being mistaken for Kanika Kapoor

New Delhi:

Kanikka Kapur, who plays Nishaat in Batwara 1947, has been receiving attention for her performance in the period drama. Before she made her mark with the film, she found herself at the centre of an unexpected social media conversation. A poster from Batwara 1947 had several people comparing her appearance to Kiara Advani.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, Kanikka addressed the comparisons and revealed that she eventually started seeing the resemblance herself after hearing it from so many people. She also spoke to us about whether she has ever been mistaken with her namesake Kanika Kapoor, the singer.

What Kanikka Kapur said about her poster's comparison with Kiara Advani?

In a poster from Batwara 1947, which featured Kanikka Kapur with Karan Deol, the former's poster shared a close resemblance with Kiara Advani. When asked about what she thinks of the comparisons, Kanikka told us, "Now that so many people have said it, I've started believing them that maybe I do. But I think it was again a mixed reaction kind of thing, probably in that poster or in a particular look, I resemble her a little bit."

She further said, "A lot of people, when they see me in real life, also feel that I look completely different. So now, whoever wants to think whatever can think it."

The actress was also asked why she did not clarify the poster's authenticity when some people wondered whether it was actually her or an AI-generated image. Kanikka said she saw no reason to explain herself and was simply happy to share the poster. "Why wouldn't I share post my own poster? I didn't care who I looked like; I would have posted it anyway. It was such a big deal for me!"

Watch India TV's exclusive interview with Kanikka Kapur here:

When actor Kanikka Kapur was mistaken for her namesake singer Kanika Kapoor

The conversation also took a humorous turn when Kanikka was asked if people had ever mistaken her for singer Kanika Kapoor. While the two may share a name, Kanikka revealed that there have been instances where the confusion worked in her favour.

"No, not appearance-wise, but once or twice it happened when they saw my passport at an airport, they just assumed that I am her and gave me a free upgrade. I found out later that they thought I was her, which is why they upgraded me long back."

She then recalled another amusing incident from a film set, where a makeup artist was expecting singer Kanika Kapoor and was surprised when Kanikka arrived. "Once there was a makeup artist on set who was told 'Kanika Kapoor is shooting an ad with us,' and he assumed it to be her. So when I arrived, he went, 'Who are you?' I was like, 'Kanikka.' He asked, 'Oh, how did you become so young? You look like a child.' So then I understood he was talking about her. So this has happened, but it doesn't happen anymore."

Kanikka's response also reflects how much has changed for her professionally. With Batwara 1947, the actress believes she is gradually building an identity of her own rather than being known through comparisons or mistaken identities.

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