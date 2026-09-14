Gurugram woman biker chased and hit by car speaks out: 'Will be filing FIR this evening'

The woman biker who was injured after a car allegedly chased and rammed her motorcycle on Gurugram's Golf Course Road has said she will file an FIR with her lawyer on Monday evening and pursue legal action in the case, which has triggered outrage over road and women's safety after videos of it went viral.

Choosing not to disclose her identity or reveal her face, the woman with the username -- rebelwheels_sia_ -- shared the update on Instagram on Monday after videos of the incident surfaced on social media. Taking to her Instagram story, she said, "I will be filing an FIR with my lawyer by this evening and will take legal action."

Thanking people for their support, the woman said she was aware that several people were attempting to identify the person involved in the incident. She also said she had been receiving messages from news channels and journalists seeking interviews.

"I do not wish to reveal my identity or face, and I won't be giving any interviews at this time," she said, requesting people to be "patient and calm". Her Instagram went from public to private soon after she posted the story.

The woman said she would continue to share updates about the incident on Instagram and asked anyone who had information about the case to contact her through direct messages.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@REBELWHEELS_SIA_)Woman biker speaks out in her Instagram story

VIDEO: What happened in Gurugram hit-and-run incident

The incident took place during a Sunday ride when the woman was riding with a group of fellow bikers on Golf Course Road. In footage recorded on an action camera mounted on her superbike, she alleged that the occupants of a white sedan had been following her and that the driver was driving aggressively.

According to her account, she initially asked the driver to maintain a safe distance. Instead, she alleged, the driver told her to pull over. She further claimed that the occupants of the car appeared to be drunk. The exact number of people inside the sedan was not immediately clear.

The woman said she then attempted to stay ahead of the car to prevent the sedan from cutting in front of her motorcycle.

Fellow biker tried to help, chased car

As the sedan continued following her, one of her fellow riders moved behind her motorcycle in an attempt to keep the car away from her, according to her account.

The situation escalated when the white sedan suddenly swerved and allegedly rammed her motorcycle from the side. The impact threw the woman onto the road, while her superbike skidded across the asphalt, leaving a trail of sparks.

She was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, where she was admitted for treatment.

A separate video, recorded by a helmet-mounted camera on another biker's motorcycle, showed the rider chasing the sedan after the collision. The biker briefly confronted the man when the car stopped at a traffic signal. However, the sedan soon sped away from the spot.

Car owner says friend borrowed vehicle

The owner of the car involved in the incident, Manish, spoke to ANI and said the vehicle belonged to him but that he was at work when the incident occurred.

"It is my vehicle. I was at work; a friend had borrowed my car. Kalyan Singh said he needed to go somewhere. He took it two days ago. I found out about the accident this morning. I called him, but he didn't pick up. I also sent my father and others to his house. He is from Palwal district in Haryana... I work in the Army..." Manish said.

Gurugram Police take suo motu cognisance

Gurugram Police said no written complaint had been received from the victim so far. However, taking suo motu cognisance of the viral video, the police said they were registering an FIR in the matter.

The police have said the accused will be identified and apprehended at the earliest and that strict legal action will be taken against all those found involved in the incident.

Also Read:

Gurugram woman mows down domestic worker with Thar, leaves body in parking after hospital declares her dead