Google ‘Stay and Play at Home’ Doodle games: How to play Loteria (2019) today?

Loteria Google Doodle

Google 'Stay and Play at Home' Doodle series is all about reintroducing an old Google Doodle game every day so that you can play the past popular games again and not get bored during the Coronavirus lockdown period. It's day 7 of the Google Doodle game series and we have the new Loteria (2019) to play on Google Doodle. Hence, here's how you can play the game via Google Search.

Google Loteria (2019) Doodle game: How to play?

The Loteria Google Doodle was introduced last year to celebrate the traditional Mexican card game going by the same name as the Google Doodle. The multiplayer card game was officially copyrighted on December 9, more than a century ago. Loteria is a game similar to Bingo wherein the players are required to fill in the spots on the board with the token (in this case a bean) and win by filling in the maximum spots. Here's how you can play Loteria on Google Doodle:

Open Google Search

Select the Loteria Google Doodle

You will be redirected to a new Google Search

Select the Play option in the top Loteria snippet, after the featured snippet

Loteria Google Doodle game

You will now reach a dedicated game page wherein you have to tap on the big red play button, much like previous games

Before the game starts, you will be given an introduction to the game and how to play the game

All you re required to do is place your beans on the board as per the card you got. Following this, you will be given a pattern to generate by placing beans in that manner. Once, you arrange the beans as per the pattern, you have to tap on the 'Loteria' option and you will win the round. Each round gets new patterns to make and win

Now that you have taken the tutorial, you have to choose from Random Match or Play with Friends option and start playing

Additionally, you can also play the Loteria Google Doodle game by heading to the Google Doodle blog, look for today's Google Doodle game blog, and play from there.

Google 'Stay and Play at Home' with popular past games series had the Scoville Google Doodle yesterday. Start playing the interesting Loteria game and stay tuned for tomorrow's Google Doodle game.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage