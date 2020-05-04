Google ‘Stay and Play at Home’ series: How to play today’s Scoville (2016) Google Doodle game?

Scoville 2016 Google Doodle game

Last week, Google introduced its 'Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles' series for users to get new Google Doodle games every day and play them while they are stuck at home. This way, they can stay away from boredom and add onto their list of interesting things amid the Coronavirus lockdown. After introducing 5 Google Doodle games, Google introduced today's Scoville (2016) Google Doodle game. Here's how to play the game.

Google Doodle Scoville (2016) game: How to play?

Google's Scoville Doodle was introduced in 2016 to celebrate the 151st birthday of Wilbur Scoville who is known for his Scoville Scale. Scoville discovered the way to measure a pepper's heat, his mentions of milk as an antidote for pepper heat, and his organoleptic test that used human testers to check the pungency in peppers. Here's how you can play the popular past Scoville Google Doodle game:

Open Google Search

Tap on the Google 'Stay and Play at Home' Scoville (2016) Doodle

You will now reach a standalone Google search for the popular Google Doodle games

Select the Play option in the top snippet that has the Scoville game

Again, you will be taken to a different page from where you have to select the big play button to start the game

Scoville Google Doodle game

Once started, the game includes Wilbur Scoville testing various peppers and telling the heat levels and then eats ice cream

Following this, you will have to hit the pepper mentioned previously with ice cream by tapping on the meter given below the game. The scene depicts how the ice cream defeats the various peppers inside Scoville's mouth

Hitting the pepper gets easier if you tap in the middle of the meter.

Additionally, you can share the game results on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, and Email. You can also get more information on Wilbur Scoville

To recall, the previous Google Doodle game was the Garden Gnomes wherein you were required to decorate the garden.

