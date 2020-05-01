Google ‘Stay and Play at Home’ Doodle games: How to play Garden Gnomes 2018?

Garden Gnomes Google Doodle in 2018

As part of Google's 'Stay and Play at Home' Doodle series, we have a new Google Doodle game for us today-- Garden Gnomes (2018) -- for us. The game is a popular old Google Doodle game, which has been reintroduced so that people can pass their time with a new game every day during the Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know how you can play the game.

Google Doodle Garden Gnomes game: How to play?

Google's 2018 Garden Gnomes Doodle game was released to celebrate Garden Day in Germany that has been dedicated to Gnomes. It is suggested that the Garden Gnomes came into being in the 13th century in Germany and eventually gained traction since it was believed the little statues protected the gardens and brought good luck.

The game is all about decorating the garden. Before you get to know how you can play the game, you should know that today, the Google Doodle game isn't available via direct Google Search and you need to follow extra steps to play it. Here's how.

Open Google Search

Search for Google Doodle

Today's Garden Gnomes Google Doodle will appear in the top snippet

Tap on the Play option to start

Once you reach a dedicated page for the game, press the big red Play button to begin

Garden Gnomes game

You will an intro to the game, which you can skip as well

Following this, press the spacebar to start playing

You have to decorate the garden such as planting flowers and more by just tapping on the spacebar when the time is right

If you fail, you can try again and again until you win

In addition to this, you can also play the game by heading to the Google Doodle blog, selecting today's Google Doodle game blog, and tapping on the image to begin playing.

As a reminder, yesterday's Google Doodle game was dedicated to Clara Rockmore. Until now, 5 Google Doodle games have been relaunched and there are more to go.

