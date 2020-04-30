Google ‘Stay and Play at Home’ Doodle series: How to play game 4 -- Rockmore (2016)?

Google Doodle games Day 4

Google 'Stay and Play at Home' Doodle game series is going well and strong and is on its fourth day. For today, Google has the popular Rockmore (2016) Google Doodle game that can be played via Google Search. To recall, Google introduced its 'Stay and Play at Home' Doodle series for users to stay entertained and play the popular Google Doodle games, thus, giving us the nostalgia feels. Read on to know how you can play the Day 4's Google Doodle game.

Google Doodle Rockmore (2016) game: How to play?

Google's Rockmore Doodle was introduced in 2016 as a celebration of Clara Rockmore's 105th birthday. Clara Rockmore was a famous violinist who gave up the instrument due to physical. Following this, she found out about the Theremin instrument and helped in its further development. The game is all about trying to learn and play Theremin. Here's how you can play the Rockmore Google Doodle game and learn some new music tricks:

Open Google Search

You will find the Rockmore (2016) Google Doodle

Tap on the Google Doodle

You will be redirected to the Rockmore (2016) Google Search where the Google Doodle game features in the first snippet

Select the Play option in the first snippet

Rockmore game

You will be taken to the Rockmore game wherein you have to tap on the big play button to start

The Rockmore game is divided into various lessons and to play the game you have to listen to the Theremin and repeat playing it

For this, you have to see a ball hitting the various notes (G, A, B, C, D, E, F, G) and you have to repeat accordingly. If you lose, you can repeat until you get it right

Once you have taken the lessons, you can play in front of the created audience and even listen to the Theremin playing

Additionally, you can also search for Clara Rockmore and even share the game with others via Facebook, Google+, Twitter, or Email

As a reminder, Google 'Stay and Play at Home' with popular past Google Doodles had the Fischinger game yesterday. Until now, four games have been released so far and it will go on for 10 more days.

