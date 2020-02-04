You can now recharge your Airtel, Jio number via Google Search in India: How it works

Image Source : PIXABAY More operators and payment options will get added

Trying to expand its capabilities further, Google has now introduced the ability to make prepaid recharges or browse prepaid mobile plans via Google Search in India. Here’s how you can easily recharge your prepaid mobile number with ease via Google.

Now recharge your phone via Google Search: What all is offered?

To recharge your prepaid mobile number, you need to ensure you are a signed-in Android user. The ability works for leading telecom operators in India such as Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and BSNL.

The new ability will allow you to browse and compare the various prepaid plans offers and make recharges with convenience.

Now recharge your phone via Google Search: How it works?

To use Google Search for prepaid mobile recharges, you need to follow these simple steps:

Head to Google Search on your signed-in Android smartphone

Search for keywords such as ‘prepaid mobile recharge,’ ‘SIM recharge.’ and other related searches

Once you select the search option, you will see a new Mobile Recharge section wherein you have to enter details such as the phone number, telecom operator, and circle

Tap on the Browse Plans options to see a list of the several prepaid plans

Following this, choose the desired prepaid plan and a list of eligible offers will appear from payment platforms such as FreeCharge, Paytm, Google Pay, and MobiKwik to choose from

Select the one that suits you best and you can complete the transaction via the payment platform’s website

Once the transaction gets completed, you can press the Back to Google option to return to Google Search. Additionally, you can get the customer support information regarding the recharge.

Google is expected to roll out the feature for all and add more operators and payment platforms to the list.

