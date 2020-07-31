Google officially teases the launch of Pixel 4a on August 3, at last

Image Source : GOOGLE Pixel 4a teaser

Google has been making headlines for the launch of the Pixel 4a but all the rumours and speculations appeared vague as we didn't know whether or not the device would be a reality after all. However, after tons of rumours and leaks, Google has finally teased the launch of a new smartphone, which is most likely the Pixel 4a. Read on to know more about the upcoming Pixel device

Pixel 4a launch officially teased

Google has posted a teaser on the Google Store website that features a blank smartphone with mock Latin text that gives an inkling of the possible Pixel 4a features. The features could include low-light photography, good battery life, and focus on cameras, especially the Bokeh effect.

The teaser isn't only limited to the cryptic device image and text. There are also black boxes placed at top the teaser and when you tap any one of them, it changes colours. To add more fun to the teaser, you need to arrange the box in the Google colours (blue, red, yellow, blue, green, red) in the same order as mentioned. Once done, the box will turn into the text "Just What You've Been Waiting For Phone." This also results in the appearance of the launch date, that is, August 3 right on the blank phone.

While we finally have the official launch date of the Pixel 4a, we still don't have any confirmation of the features and specs it will get. However, we do have past rumours and leaks that hint at a 5.81-inch Full HD+ AMOLED punch-hole display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. There could be up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. On the camera front, the device is expected to have a square-shaped rear camera module with a single 12.2MP snapper and LED flash and an 8MP front camera.

The Pixel 4a is likely to be backed by a 3,080mAh battery, run Android 10, get a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, ditch Active Edge feature in support for the back-tap gesture, and start at $299 (Rs. 22,900) to compete with the iPhone SE 2020 and even the OnePlus Nord.

To get a better idea as to how the Pixel 4a will be like, we need to wait until August 3. Hence, stay tuned.

