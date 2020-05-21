Google Pixel 4a expected to launch on July 13 without Pixel 4a XL

Image Source : ONLEAKS Google Pixel 4a leaked renders

Google is making headlines for its alleged Pixel 4a smartphone every day. Each day, we get to see new Pixel 4a rumours and leaks, hinting that a launch is nearing. The latest one gives us an idea of the launch date for the same, suggesting that it will yet again be delayed. Read on to know more about the upcoming Pixel smartphone.

Pixel 4a to launch delayed yet again

According to a tweet by famous tipster Jon Prosser, the Google Pixel 4a is expected to make its entry on July 13. To recall, the smartphone's launch has been delayed twice; first, it was slated to launch on May 22 and then, it was expected to arrive in the first week of June during the launch of the Android 11 operating system. The tweet further suggests that the Pixel 4a is all ready to ship and is being delayed due to market analysis.

In addition to this, the tweet also reveals the possible colour options for the Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a is expected to come in Just Black and Barely Blue colour variants. The less expensive Pixel 4a is most likely to support only 4G and not have an elder sibling in the form of the Pixel 4a XL.

While nothing concrete is available, past rumours suggest that the Pixel 4a will drop the Active Edge feature (seen since the Pixel 2) that allows users to squeeze the bottom edges of the smartphone to perform certain tasks. In place of Active Edge, Google is expected to introduce the double-tap the back feature, which will enable some actions by double-tapping the rear side of the smartphone.

Pixel 4a



Was originally May, then got pushed to June, now pushed again.



“Just Black” & “Barely Blue”



Current plan for announcement:

July 13



BTW - just 4G.

(Sorry to kill the 5G rumors)



Seems like they’re ready to ship. The decision is mostly based on market analysis. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 21, 2020

As far as the specs are concerned, the Pixel 4a could feature a 5.81-inch AMOLED punch-hole display and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor. There could be 6GB of RAM and two storage options: 64GB and 128GB. On the camera front, the device might house a 12.2MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Much like the Pixel 3a, the smartphone will bet high on the camera department. Additionally, the smartphone might have a 3,080mAh battery, run Android 11, and feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Pixel 4a is expected to be competitively priced and come with a price tag of $299 (around Rs. 22,900) for 64GB of storage and $349 (around Rs. 26,800) for 128GB of storage. If the price turns out to be true, the Pixel 4a will give a tough competition to the recent iPhone SE 2020 and can help Google sell more than last year's smartphones.

To clear the air, we still lack concrete details and need to wait until Google announces something. Hence, stay tuned for more information.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage