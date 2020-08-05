Google’s AirDrop rival -- Nearby Share -- now official for Android: Know details

Image Source : GOOGLE Google Nearby Share official

Google, after several rumours and testing, has finally made its easy file-sharing system -- Nearby Share -- official. Google's Nearby Share acts as a rival to Apple's AirDrop functionality that helps users share files with ease and in no time. Read on to know more about the new file-sharing feature by Google.

The Nearby Share feature (which was previously being tested) for Android users will let them send and receive files such as photos, videos, links and more media with convenience and ease. Much like AirDrop, users will be required to enable the Nearby Share option that will be present in the notification shade. The sender would be required to search for the nearby devices and once the desired files and the recipient are selected, the receiver will get a pop-up message. To get the files within seconds, the receiver will have to accept the request and the process will get completed in seconds.

Google's Nearby Share selects the best protocol (Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy, WebRTC or peer-to-peer Wi-Fi) to send across the files with ease. The functionality will also work offline, meaning you won't need internet or W-Fi for the file transfer.

In addition to this, Nearby Share is built on a focus on privacy and will ensure users don't invite people with malicious intents. Users will able to easily share personal details anonymously and choose to visibility settings from Quick settings such as 'Hidden.' 'Visible to some contacts,' and 'Visible to all contacts.'

The functionality is available for all Android users running Android 6.0 and above. However, currently, it is available for select Pixel and Samsung devices and will eventually reach more Android devices in the coming weeks. Furthermore, in the coming months, Nearby Share will also be compatible with Chromebooks for easy file transfer between Android and Chromebooks.

