Google Maps tips and tricks: How to virtually see other planets on Google Maps

Here's how you can use the Space feature on Google Maps.

Google keeps adding more features to its wide range of products. Back in 2017, the company launched the space feature for its Google Maps application. While the feature has received quite a few updates since its launch, many users still do not know how to use this amazing feature. Here's a quick guide on how you can virtually travel to other planets on Google Maps.

What does the Space feature do?

Google Maps added the space feature a while go with the aim of showing people a virtual image of the different planets in our solar system. The feature allows the user to travel through different planets and moons including Mars, Saturn, Jupiter and others. It also enables a visit to Saturn’s natural satellites like Enceladus, Dione or Iapetus.

How to use the feature?

In order to use this feature, one needs to go through these easy steps.

Open Google Maps on your Windows PC or Mac browser

Now tap on the three-lines icon on the top left corner

Here, enable satalite view

Once again, tap on the three-lines icon

Now enable Globe view

Google Maps can take you to a variety of planets.

That's it. You are now ready to take a look at other planets and moons. Just start zooming out until you see the planet earth. Zoom out a little further to see the options see the Space feature pop-up. It will show you a list of planets and moon and you can select any of them to take a visit. With the latest update, the company has also added a Hyperspace animation to make it even more fun.

Unfortunately, the feature is not yet available on Google Maps app for Android and iOS devices. So, in order to see other planets, you will need a laptop or a PC.