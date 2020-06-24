Google Chrome now provides word, phrase definitions on Android with a single tap: Know details

Image Source : PIXABAY New Google Chrome for Android feature

Google Chrome has a number of features for the ease of web browsing. One of them is the Touch to Search feature that allows users to search for a particular word that has been tapped. In addition to the functionality, Google Chrome is now rolling out another feature that will provide definitions of a word with a single tap. Read on to know more about the new functionality.

Tap to get definition in Google Chrome

As per a report by Android Police, Google is testing a new feature for Chrome's Android version that will display definitions of words that have been tapped once. The definition, along with the pronunciation guide will appear in the bottom part of the page with juts a single tap.

It is further suggested that the feature brings forward different meanings for different words. For example, upon tapping on a word will bring up its definition on one hand, and on the other, it will describe the type of the word.

The feature is in addition to the existing Touch to Search and the long-press features, For those who don't know, the Touch To Search feature provides a Google search for a particular word that has been touched and held in a separate bottom bar. If a user selects the bottom bar, a new overlaying panel pops up to further search for the term. Long-pressing a given word will bring up options such as copy, paste, cut, select, and web search.

The new functionality is a part of the Google Chrome version 83.0.4103.106 for Android. However, there is no word on its availability for all users. If you can't access it, you can get it by enabling the flag at 'chrome://flags/#contextual-search-definitions.'

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage