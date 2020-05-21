Apple. Google officially introduce ‘Exposure Notification’ tech; 23 countries part of it

Image Source : GOOGLE Apple, Google aim to stop the spread of Coronavirus

Last month, tech majors Google and Apple joined hands to introduce Coronavirus contact tracing technology, which they later began calling Exposure Notification. The technology aims to conduct the traditional method of contact tracing for Coronavirus and curb the spread of the virus that is continuing to infect people. Now, the Exposure Notification API is available for public health officials and developers for both Android and iOS. Read on to know more about it.

Exposure Notification API now officially available

As announced by both Google and Apple in a joint statement, have announced that the APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) are now out for developers and public health officials. To clear things out, Apple and Google have developed contact tracing technology and not contact tracing apps. The apps will be made by public health officials in some time for both Android and iOS, making use of the Exposure Notification tech.

The Apple-Google joint statement read, "To help, Apple and Google cooperated to build Exposure Notifications technology that will enable apps created by public health agencies to work more accurately, reliably and effectively across both Android phones and iPhones. Over the last several weeks, our two companies have worked together, reaching out to public health officials, scientists, privacy groups and government leaders all over the world to get their input and guidance."

The tech involves Bluetooth-based contact tracing to know if a user has come in contact with a Coronavirus-infected person and take measures accordingly. The tech will use a device's short-range Bluetooth to know if a particular got in touch with a COVID-19 positive person. If Person A provides the app with the exposure notification tech with his or her health status and past 14 days of identifier beacon keys (without giving out the identity of the user), the app will notify Person B who has come in contact with the infected person based on the beacon key data. This will work if Person B has the app and allows access to Bluetooth data.

The Exposure Notification tech won't use or collect a person's location data and it's up to the person whether or not he or she wants to opt-in for the same. the beacon keys won't reveal the user identity and users will have full control over the data shared on the apps. Additionally, if a person tests Coronavirus-positive, it is his or her choice to share the details with the public health officials. For further privacy, the Bluetooth metadata will be encrypted.

In addition to this, the Exposure Notification tech is available for iOS users as part of the latest iOS 13.5 software update and will be soon available for Android users as part of Google Play Services update. The US and around 22 more countries across 5 continents have applied for the technology and received the APIs too.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage