Fossil intoduces eco-friendly Solar Watch in India: Features, specifications and more

Image Source : FOSSIL Fossil Solar Watch

American fashion brand Fossil on Monday launched a new breed of the eco-friendly sustainable watch called Solar Watch. The Solar Watch is globally available in a limited edition of 1,754 pieces for each size - 36mm and 42mm at a starting price of Rs 9,995.

"We are partnering with EcoMatcher to plant a tree in honour of each person who purchases the Solar Watch. Wearers simply follow the instructions inside the Solar Watch's box to name their tree, see where it is planted and track its CO2 performance," the company said in a statement.

The outer ring of the watch case acts as a solar panel, capturing light and converting it to energy using a solar cell beneath the dial. It then stores the energy in a rechargeable battery that powers the movement of the watch.

Once fully charged, the Solar Watch is expected to run for around 4 months before a user will need to charge it again. In addition to opting for a more sustainable, solar-powered movement, the Solar Watch comes equipped with five pull-through straps, which are made with yarn spun from approximately 16 plastic bottles. That is 16 fewer bottles in a landfill, or an ocean or a national park, and one step closer to a greener future.

The all-new watch will available for purchase on Fossil.in and at select Fossil retail stores.

