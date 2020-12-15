Flipkart Big Savings Days sale to kick off on December 18: What to expect

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Flipkart Big Savings Days sale to kick off on December 18.

Flipkart Big Savings Day sale is here and the e-commerce giant is offering great discounts and offers on smartphones. The sale is set to kick off on December 18 and will be live till December 22. During the sale, the company will be offering discounts on some popular smartphones including the iPhone XR, Poco X3, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, and more.

While the sale is set to begin on December 18, the Flipkart Prime members will be able to get early access to the sale meaning it will begin at 12 noon on December 17 for them.

Flipkart has not yet listed all the deals but has given the users a sneak peek at what they can expect during the sale. Apple iPhone XR (64GB) will be available for Rs. 38,999 during the sale. In case you have been hunting for an iPhone, this could be the best time to invest in one.

Apart from the discounts applied on smartphones, SBI bank users can also get 10 percent instant discount on SBI bank credit card and EMI transactions. The e-commerece giant will also offer no-cost EMI options and exchange offers.

Poco X3, which usually sells for Rs. 16,999, will be available with a discount of Rs. 1,000 bringing the price down to Rs. 15,999. During the sale, the Realme 6 and the Realme Narzo 20 Pro will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999, respectively.

Flipkart’s sneak peek further reveals that the Samsung Galaxy F41 will be available for an attractive price of Rs 15,499 during the sale. Lastly, the Realme 6i will be up for grabs with a price tag of Rs 11,999.

Apart from smartphones, the e-commerce giant will also be offering discounts on televisions, ACs, home appliances, and more.