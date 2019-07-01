Epson launches 7 new printers in India

Image Source : TWITTER/INDIA EPSON Epson on Monday launched seven new "Monochrome EcoTank" printers

Expanding its presence in the office printing segment, global printing solutions provider Epson on Monday launched seven new "Monochrome EcoTank" printers priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 27,000 in India.

Intended to help businesses save printing costs, the new line-up of "Monochrome EcoTank" printers are up to 23 times cheaper to print with as compared to mono-laser printers, with an ultra-low printing cost of 12 paise per print, the company said in a statement.

The printers come with 120 ml refil ink bottles and claim to provide a high-page yield of 2,000 to 6,000 pages using as little as 12 watts power.

The "heat-free" printers also generate lesser e-waste compared to mono-laser printers.

The line-up supports Wi-Fi, USB and Ethernet connectivity, Printer Command Language (PCL) support and a fast FPOT (fast paper out time) of six seconds.

The new models also come with a warranty of three years or 50,000 prints, the company added.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, Epson Group generates annual sales of more than $10 billion globally, said the company.

