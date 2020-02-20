There could soon be a Nebulus ‘Windows' phone by Emperion with Android apps

Image Source : TWITTER Nebulus Windows 10 Phone to have Android apps

Microsoft stopped producing Windows Phone a while ago but there could be a return of the Windows device but by some other company. UK-based Emperion has teased the launch of a new Nebulus Windows Phone and a new tweet by the company hints at the phone's entry quite soon. Read on to know how the Windows Phone could be like.

Windows 10 Phone by Emperion

While the Emperion Windows Phone has been teased a couple of times, the new tweet by the company confirms that the phone will run Windows 10 based on ARM. The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, possibly an overclocked Snapdragon 845 and will support Android apps. The device is expected to run Android apps without the use of an emulator or swapping between Windows and Android.

While details aren't completely concrete, the Nebulus Windows 10 Phone is expected to come with a dual-camera setup at the back, most likely to be rated at 13MP each. There could be a 10.3MP front camera, a huge 6.9-inch display, and a massive 6,000mAh battery. Additional expected specs include 128GB of internal storage, which will expandable using a microSD card by up to 2TB.

As for the design, the Nebulus Windows 10 Phone seems to come with a boxy design with a significant amount of bezels. The image posted by Emperion tips at a purple colour option and both Emperion's as well as Windows' branding at the back of the smartphone.

The device is expected to support the ability to switch to the desktop mode and could or could not support phone calling functionality. Furthermore, it could be priced at $713 (around Rs. 51,000).

As the aforementioned details aren't fully concrete, we need to wait until the smartphone launches. So, stay tuned for further updates.

