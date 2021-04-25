Sunday, April 25, 2021
     
Delhi Lockdown extended: How to get e-pass to travel during COVID-19 lockdown

Delhi Lockdown extends till May 3 due to surge in COVID-19 cases. Here's how you can get an e-pass online.

New Delhi Published on: April 25, 2021 13:03 IST
Delhi Lockdown extended till May 3.

Delhi Lockdown extended: COVID-19 cases are currently on an all-time high. The situation is getting out of hand and we are even facing issues getting a hospital bed or even oxygen. In order to control the spread of the coronavirus, the Delhi government has decided to extend the lockdown till May 3.

CM Kejriwal said in a press conference, “Lockdown being extended by a week in Delhi till May 3 (Monday, 5 AM).” Earlier, the lockdown was placed till April 26 and it has now been extended by a week.  

With the curfew in place, the government aims to bring the situation under control. In case your work is a part of the essential services or you need to travel for some reason during the curfew, here’s how you can apply for an e-pass online. 

How to apply for e-pass online?

  • Eligible people can apply for the curfew e-pass at https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.
  • First, you will need to select the language in which you would like to proceed. English and Hindi are the two available languages.
  • Now, from the drop-down menu, select ‘e-pass for travel during curfew’ and click on Submit.
  • Fill in the form with the required details and then hit Submit.
  • Once completed, you will get the e-pass Reference Number using which you will be able to check whether you have got the e-pass or not. 

How to check e-pass status?

