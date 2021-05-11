COVID-19 lockdown India: How to apply for e-pass in Delhi, UP, Maharashtra and other states

How to apply for e-pass online.

Lockdown e-pass online: COVID-19 cases are rising in India and the state governments are trying hard to bring the numbers down. In order to do that, many states have imposed a lockdown allowing only essential services to function. While this initially began as a week-long lockdown, the states extended the lockdown further.

In case you have some important work due to which you are forced to go out, here's how you can apply for an e-pass online.

How to apply for e-pass online in Delhi?

Eligible people can apply for the curfew e-pass at https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/.

First, you will need to select the language in which you would like to proceed. English and Hindi are the two available languages.

Now, from the drop-down menu, select ‘e-pass for travel during curfew’ and click on Submit.

Fill in the form with the required details and then hit Submit.

Once completed, you will get the e-pass Reference Number using which you will be able to check whether you have got the e-pass or not.

How to apply for e-pass online in UP?

Eligible people can apply for the curfew e-pass at http://164.100.68.164/upepass2/Apply.aspx.

First, you will need to enter your phone number and the captcha and then hit submit.

Now enter the OTP that you would have received on your phone.

Fill in the given form and then click on submit.

Once completed, you will get the e-pass Registration Number using which you will be able to check whether you have got the e-pass or not.

How to apply for e-pass online in Maharashtra?

Eligible people can apply for the curfew e-pass at https://covid19.mhpolice.in/registration.

Fill in the form with the required details and then hit Submit.

Once completed, you will get the e-pass Reference Number using which you will be able to check whether you have got the e-pass or not.

Before applying for an e-pass in any of the states, it is better to check what is the eligibility criteria for the e-pass.