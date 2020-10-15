Coolpad Cool 6 with pop-up selfie camera launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : COOLPAD Coolpad Cool 6 with pop-up selfie camera launched in India.

Coolpad has just launched a new smartphone in India, the Coolpad Cool 6. The smartphone is an upgrade to the last year’s Coolpad Cool 5. The new budget-oriented smartphone now comes with a pop-up selfie camera, a triple camera setup at the back, 6GB RAM and more.

Coolpad Cool 6 price in India

Coolpad Cool 6 is available in India for a starting price of just Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 128GB model comes with a price tag of Rs. 12,999. The smartphone will be available in blue and silver colour options. The phone is currently up for grabs via Amazon India.

Alongside the new Coolpad Cool 6, the Coolpad Cool 5 is still available on Amazon with a price tag of Rs. 7,999.

Coolpad Cool 6 specifications

Coolpad Cool 6 features a 6.53-inch FullHD+ display with a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor. It packs in up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The dual-SIM handset runs on Android 10 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Coolpad Cool 6 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. Upfront, there is a 21-megapixel selfie shooter with pop-up mechanism.

