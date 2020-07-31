Black Shark 3S with 120Hz display launched: Price, specifications

Image Source : BLACK SHARK Black Shark 3S

Black Shark has announced the launch of yet another gaming smartphone, the Black Shark 3S. The smartphone is a successor to the Black Shark 3, which was launched in China last year. As this is an S variant, it brings minor changes over the Black Shark 3 but carries a similar design language. The 3S gets a better 120Hz high refresh rate panel instead of the 90Hz one on the BlackShark 3 and 3 Pro.

Black Shark 3S Specifications

Black Shark 3S sports a 6.67-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and support for 120Hz high refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It packs in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The dual-SIM handset runs on Android 10 based JoyUI 12 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,729mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Black Shark 3S features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera with a 120-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a has a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Black Shark 3 Price

Black Shark 3S is currently available only in China at a starting price of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the base 12GB+128GB variant. The 12GB+256GB variant will be available for a price of CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 46,000).

