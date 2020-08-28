Best Money Transfer apps to use in 2020 in India: Google Pay, Paytm and more

Image Source : PIXABAY Here's a list of best money transfer apps you can use on Android, iOS.

Almost a decade ago, money transfer was a pain as we either had to sign a check or head over to the bank nearby. With the evolving technology, transfer of funds has become as easy as tapping on a few things on your phone. Android and iOS apps coupled with features like UPI and online wallets have made money transfers even easier than net banking.

These apps allow the user to either transfer money directly to a friend’s bank account or to their e-wallet in just a matter of seconds. Here’s a list of apps that you can use on both Android and iOS:

Google Pay

Google Pay, initially introduced as Google Tez in India, is currently one of the most popular apps in the UPI banking section. The app has an intuitive user interface and allows users to take advantage of Unified Payments Interface to add their bank accounts on the app. The app also offers rewards on almost every transaction. Apart from money transfers, the app also allows users to pay bills, buy gold bonds and much more.

Paytm

Paytm is one of the most used apps across the nation. Part of the Noida based One97 Communications offers a ton of features. Users can transfer money from wallet to wallet or also choose to use the UPI option with the bank. The company has also introduced Paytm Payments Bank which allows users to open a savings account with Paytm itself. The app is widely accepted and is one of the most popular applications.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a cross-platform messaging application popularly used across the nation. But what is it doing the list of ‘Best money transfer apps’? Facebook-owned WhatsApp recently got support for UPI payments and not many people are aware of it. You can add your bank account by heading over to the Payments option in the 3-dot menu. From there, the user just needs to select ‘Add payment method’ option to link a bank account for UPI transactions. Once done, you can send anyone payments using the Attach option on any private chat screen.

Amazon Pay

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has also launched a payment service here in India with the name ‘Amazon Pay’. It is currently a part of the Amazon Shopping app and there is no standalone app available. That is what makes it easier for many people who already use the Amazon app for their shopping needs. In terms of the features of the payment service, it allows users to make UPI based transactions. It also allows pay bills for mobile, DTH, electricity and more.

Airtel Payments Bank

Bharti Airtel, the popular telecom operator, also has its own payments service in India. Just like Amazon Pay, the Airtel Payments Bank does not get a standalone app and rather relies on the Airtel Thanks app, which is available on both Android and iOS. The users can take advantage of UPI, bill payments and more through the payments service.

