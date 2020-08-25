WhatsApp to soon help us manage storage and space taken by the messaging app: Know how

Image Source : PIXABAY New WhatsApp features

WhatsApp is soon expected to add more features to its messaging platform in addition to a plethora of features it has. The new features will help you manage the app's space and storage for the ease of usage. Read on to know what the features will be all about.

WhatsApp Storage Usage tools

WhatsApp is likely to redesign its Storage Usage section found in the Settings menu. As reported by WABetaInfo, the revamped Storage Usage section will include tools for you to delete unnecessary media an free up the app space, which will eventually free up your smartphone's space.

As per a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, the Storage Usage section will three sections. The first section, that is the top section will feature a storage bar that will indicate the space taken by the Facebook-owned messaging app in the form of WhatsApp Media or anything else. The second section will help you free up storage as part of the 'suggested clean-up.' The section will list down large and forwarded filed and you will be able to sort them out and delete the not-so-important media. Lastly, the third section will enlist WhatsApp chats with an added functionality of searching the desired chat

To recall, around two months ago, WhatsApp was rumoured to introduce the same Storage Usage feature with dedicated large files and forwarded files sections. WhatsApp is said to be under the development of the feature as it is still improving it. Hence, we can expect more changes and additions in the final version of the feature.

The Storage Usage tools are expected to roll out for Android users first and then for the iOS users. However, there is no word on the exact availability. So, stay tuned for more updates on the same.

