Flipkart, Amazon sale 2020: Best deals on Mi Laptop, Apple MacBook Air, Realme TV and more

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most of us are staying at home. We all need an entertainment device and a work device. So, in case you are looking for a new smartTV or a new laptop for work, here are the best deals available on Flipkart and Amazon during their Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sales, respectively.

Apple MacBook Air

Apple’s MacBooks have been out of stock for quite some time now. A possible reason for this could be the huge demand that came in with the coronavirus pandemic. Now, the base-line MacBook Air 2020 is available for 83,990 on both Amazon as well as Flipkart. The laptop usually sells for around Rs. 92,990. This means, if you purchase it right now, you will be getting a straight-up discount of Rs. 9,000.

Mi Notebook 14

Xiaomi recently launched its Mi Notebook 14 in India. The laptop was launched at a starting price of Rs. 43,999. During the sale, you can pick the base variant of the laptop for a price of just Rs. 41,999 via Amazon. The Mi Notebook with Nvidia MX250 that usually sells for Rs. 49,999 is available for Rs. 48,999.

Asus VivoBook 14

If you are looking for a new Windows 10 laptop, the Asus VivoBook 14 could be one of the best offers on the table. The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Core i5 10th Gen processor and more. It normally sells for around Rs. 55,990. As a part of the sale offer, the laptop is available on Flipkart with a price tag of just Rs. 47,990.

Realme 43-inch SmartTV

Realme’s 43-inch FullHD SmartTV is usually available on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs. 22,999. During the sale, the e-commerce website is offering a discount of Rs. 2,000 on the smartTV, bringing the price of the TV down to just Rs. 19,999.

Shinco 32-inch SmartTV

Shinco has come up with one of the best offers in the SmartTV world. However, as good as the deal sounds, the TV will be quite difficult to get. As part of a flash sale on Amazon, Shinco will be selling its 32-inch SmartTV for just Rs. 3,232.

