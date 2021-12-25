ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED a perfect match for Indian creators

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: ASUS Asus

The Indian creators' community has come of age and is scouting for devices specifically designed for content creation. For them, the laptop should be a perfect blend of hardware and software. Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has now brought its 'ProArt' series laptops for the first time in India for such souls.

The ‘ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED' comes equipped with ASUS ‘Dial' for quick, intuitive adjustments while working with Adobe apps, such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Photoshop Lightroom Classic, and After Effects. It also features a touchpad with three function buttons that supports the stylus.

The new ProArt laptop is built to remove creativity barriers from the workflow to offer incredible performance, design, and a complete ecosystem for creators, who are always on the move and those who prefer to work in their dedicated workspace.

Available from next month on leading e-commerce platforms and ASUS ROG/exclusive stores starting from Rs 1,69,990, the ‘ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED' leverages powerful AMD Ryzen 5000 series (H5600) processor and fast NVIDIA GeForce up to RTX 3070 (H5600) graphics.

Let us see whether this beast of a machine will fulfill creators' demands in India.

ASUS and Adobe have joined forces to ensure that creators are equipped with the powerful hardware and software needed to bring their best ideas to life.

ASUS Dial and Control Panel, for instance, help creators navigate Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, After Effects, and Premiere Pro intuitively.

ASUS will also offer a complimentary subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud to help you on your way.

For outstanding driver stability, the laptop features NVIDIA Studio Drivers to ensure maximum performance, rock-solid reliability, and wide software compatibility.

A 16-inch 4K OLED HDR 16:10 display delivers stunning visuals with a 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

Weighing 2.4 kg and 19.6 mm slim, the laptop offers 8GB VRAM, two SO-DIMM slots support up to 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 RAM, intelligent cooling (with six heat pipes and dual 102-blade fans with a 3D curve design) for high-end work.

The laptop offers 70 percent less harmful blue light than a normal LCD (It has TUV Rheinland Eye Care certification).

On the port and connectivity front, it houses HDMI2.1, a premium ESS Sabre HiFi DAC, a full-function USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, SD Express card reader, and a gigabit RJ-45 LAN port.

ASUS WiFi Master Technology and WiFi 6 offers ultra-fast downloads, smooth streaming, greater range, and incredibly stable network connections.

The built quality is supreme. There is an aluminum alloy to enhance durability along with an anti-fingerprint coating. The device comes with enterprise-grade security, a Power key with fingerprint sensor, a security lock slot, is Harman Kardon certified, and offers 4 omnidirectional microphones with AI noise cancellation.

The 16-inch display offers a 16:10, 3840x2400 OLED panel with up to 550 nits and an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio.

On the storage front, it has 2 x PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe M.2 slots that support up to 2+2 TB capacity, and the CPU is attached with a "RAID 0" configuration with up to 6800 MB/second transfer.

The battery is outstanding and offered up to eight hours on regular usage.

Conclusion: Designed to meet the growing requirement of creators, designers, vloggers, and artists, the new laptop will further boost the creators' economy in India that is witnessing a boom, and will only grow in 2022.

The ASUS ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED is a beast of a machine that deserves a place in your creative studio or workplace to let your ideas take wings