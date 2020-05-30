Asus garners 15% market share in the Consumer Notebook Segment in Q1 2020

Image Source : ASUS Asus has managed to grow even during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Asus India has garnered 15 per cent market share in the consumer notebook segment as of Q1 2020. The Taiwanese giant managed to achieve the record even during the tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic. While it is a tough time for a lot of businesses, this can result in a boom for the consumer electronic space as more people have started working from home and they are investing new laptops, printers and other electronic gadgets.

According to recent data by IDC, Asus has seen a 40 per cent jump in sales in Q1 2020 as compared to Q4 2019. However, the overall laptop consumer market in India has seen a downfall by almost 26.5 percent in Q1 2020 as compared to Q4 2019.

Speaking on the developments, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India said, “India has always been an important market for ASUS hence investments and growth strategies have been in sync. Our efforts have always been to expand our base and reach out to as many people possible to make technologically advanced and affordable laptops available to them.”

“Post the lockdown has been relaxed in some geographies the pickup pace of our products has been phenomenal, so much so that we expect sales to surpass average sales in the coming weeks. It is heartening to see our brand playing a key role in ensuring smooth work/study-at-home and enthralling gaming experiences for individuals during this challenging situation,” he further added.

As the Indian government announced some relaxation on the lockdown, Asus successfully recovered more than 90 per cent of its national sales when compared to pre-COVID 19 phase. The company has even seen a steady rise in the demand for its ROG and Thin & Light laptop segments.

Now, Asus aims to cross the 20 percent market share by the end of Q3 and a lofty 23%-25% by the end of Q4 2020. In order to keep growing, the company will be launching an array of new products while expanding its offline presence from 100 stores to 200 stores by the end of 2020.

