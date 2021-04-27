Apple rolls out iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5, MacOS Big Sur 11.3, WatchOS 7.4, tvOS 14.5

Image Source : APPLE Apple rolls out iOS 14.5, iPadOS 14.5 and more updates.

Apple has started rolling out new software updates for all of its platforms including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and HomePod. The updates were under public beta mode and now the stable version is being rolled out worldwide. The new updates focus on bringing support for AirTags, new privacy features and much more. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Apple software updates.

iOS 14.5

Apple has rolled out the iOS 14.5 update for all the supported iPhones that were running on iOS 14 or later. One of the major improvements that come with the new update is the new privacy feature. It basically allows the user to have more control over app tracking. Now, every time an app needs to track user data, it will need to seek the user's permission first. Besides that, iPhone X and later models with FaceID can now use Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a face mask.

Furthermore, the Siri voice assistant no longer sets the female voice as default when you set up a new device. It also adds 5G support for dual-SIM devices, new Emoji characters, AirPlay support for Fitness+ and more. The update also brings support for the recently launched AirTags.

iPadOS 14.5

iPadOS 14.5 gets most of the features that iOS 14.5 brings to the iPhones. However, there are some specific features available only on the iPadOS including, emoji search support, new smart folio features, Scribble language support, and more.

macOS Big Sur 11.3

macOS 11.3 BigSur mostly brings optimisations for using iOS apps on M1-based Macs. It also offers additional customisation options on Safari, support for the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers, and more. Just like the new iOS and iPadOS 14.5 versions, the new macOS also gets a new set of emojis.

watchOS 7.4

watchOS 7.4 is available on Apple Watch Series 3 and later devices. The update brings the new “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature that will allow iPhone users to unlock their phones using the Apple Watch when wearing a mask.