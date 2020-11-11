Wednesday, November 11, 2020
     
Apple restores rejected sticker apps that promote mask-wearing

Apple has finally allowed two developers to promote mask-wearing sticker pack apps for iOS, after rejecting them initially. 

New Delhi Published on: November 11, 2020 19:48 IST
Apple has finally allowed two developers to promote mask-wearing sticker pack apps for iOS, after rejecting them initially. According to The Verge, Apple earlier suggested that these develops were making "inappropriate references to the Covid-19 pandemic."

Apple replied to the publisher that not only does the company not have any rules about mask-wearing stickers, but that both of these examples are totally ok and both developers have since confirmed that Apple has approved their apps.

"Apple called to clarify. Said there is no problem, content is approved. Said depiction of masks and hand washing in our app Emoji Me Animated Faces is fine. The policy is intended for apps that are marketed as Covid apps," Mark Johnson, one of the developer said in a tweet.

However, it is not quite clear why they were rejected earlier. "Got a call from the App Store and I'm clear to add the masks back into the next update," said Jen Lewis, another developer.

Apple said it's been careful only to let medical institutions and official health agencies mention "Covid-19" in their app names or metadata.

