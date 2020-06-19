Apple to start manufacturing iPhone SE (2020) in India soon: Report

Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone SE (2020) to start manufacturing in India soon.

Apple is reportedly working on manufacturing the recently launched iPhone SE (2020) in India. The company aiming to take this step in order to avoid the 20 per cent tax needed for importing the phones in the country. According to the reports, the company’s manufacturing partner for India, Wistron has already initiated the process of receiving components for manufacturing the iPhone SE (2020) in India.

Apple first started manufacturing some of its iPhone models in India back in 2017. While the company was able to save on taxes using this process, the customers also rejoiced as the prices of the phones came down.

Once the manufacturing facilities in India are set up to manufacturer the all-new iPhone SE (2020), we should see a price drop on the budget iPhone model. Notably, the smartphone was launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 42,500.

According to a report by The Information, one of Apple’s suppliers in China has been asked to start shipping components for the iPhone SE (2020) to Wistron in India. Wistron will start receiving the components in India in July.

As mentioned above, the iPhone SE (2020) price in India is set at Rs. 42,500. However, the smartphone is available in the US for just USD 399 (roughly Rs. 30,500). While the difference would not be this much, the company might bring the prices significantly down once Wistron starts manufacturing the new iPhone model in India.

If this report is to be believed, the company has taken this step at just the right time. With the tensions going on between India and China, people would like to buy something that was not manufactured in China. Also, the iPhone SE (2020) is currently the most affordable iPhone model in India. This means consumers might ditch phones like OnePlus 8, Xiaomi Mi 10 and others in the favour of the iPhone SE (2020).

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage