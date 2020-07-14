Apple iPhone 12 lineup batteries leaked: Here is what the 2020 iPhones' batteries will be like

Image Source : APPLE iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple's 2020 iPhone 12 iteration is the most-anticipated smartphone series, much like every year. The iPhone 12 has been making headlines every other giving out a new piece of possible information to us. The most recent one tells about the possible battery capacity the iPhone 12 smartphones are likely to get. Read on to know more about the upcoming iPhones.

iPhone 12 battery capacity leaked

As per a report by MySmartPrice, three new iPhone batteries have been certified on UL Demko, Safety Korea, and 3C. The battery models include A2471, A2431, and A2466, giving us an inkling that the iPhone 12 series could include. The A2471 battery is rated at 2,227mAh, the A2431 is rated at 2,775mAh battery, and the A2466 model stands at 3,687mAh. The listing also suggests that the iPhone 12 series is expected to support up to 20W fast charging.

If we go by the previous rumours that hint at four iPhone 12 models, then the iPhone 12 with 5.4-inch display is likely to get a 2,227mAh battery, the iPhone 12 models (purported iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro) with 6.1-inch are expected to get the 2,775mAh battery, and the high-end iPhone 12 Pro Max could get the bigger 3,687mAh battery.

While the iPhone 12 Pro Max might get the biggest battery on an iPhone, the other three iPhone 12 models' batteries appear smaller when compared to the iPhone 11 series' batteries.

While details aren't concrete, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Max might get dual rear cameras and LCD displays, while the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max are expected to get three rear cameras and OLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The device could be powered by the A14 chipset (based on 5nm tech), run iOS 14, support 5G, and might not be accompanied by an in-box charger and earphones.

As for the pricing, the iPhone 12 could start at $549 (around Rs. 42,000) and go up till $1,099 (around Rs. 83,000). Although previous rumours hinted at a delayed launch, a new rumour (via 9To5Mac) hints at the usual September launch but a delayed availability, scheduled for October. The two models will be unveiled in September while the Pro models will get unveiled in October.

To clear the air, the aforementioned aren't official details and need to be taken with a grain of salt. We will update you once we get any official word from Apple. So, stay tuned for further updates.

