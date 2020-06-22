iPhone 12 leaked dummy units hint at three screen sizes, iPad Pro-like design

Image Source : SONNY DICKSON/TWITTER iPhone 12 series dummy units

We have been hearing about the 2020 Apple iPhone 12 lineup for months now and each rumour about it fuels further anticipation. Joining the long rumour thread is the most recent leak regarding the iPhone 12, giving us an inkling about the possible iPhone 12 variants. Read on to know more about it.

iPhone 12 to get three screen sizes

Popular tipster Sonny Dickson has suggested that the iPhone 12 is expected to come in three display variants with different screen sizes. The base model (iPhone 12) is likely to feature a 5.4-inch display, the middle variant (possibly iPhone 12 Pro) is likely to get a 6.1-inch screen, and the high-end variant (allegedly the iPhone 12 Pro Max) could have a 6.7-inch display.

The new iPhone 12 screen variants are reminiscent to the previous leaks that hinted at four iPhone 12 variants with the above-mentioned screen sizes. There could also be another variant of the iPhone 12 with the 6.1-inch display, same as the iPhone 12 Pro.

In addition to this, as per the tweet posted by Dickson, the iPhone 12 dummy units feature flat edges, much like the iPad Pro 2020 and the iPhone 4 launched a decade ago. The camera modules for all three iPhone 12 variants are similar to the one seen on the iPhone 11 Pro and the 11 Pro Max, being three in number. While the flat-edge design has been rumoured previously, three rear cameras for all the iPhone 12 smartphones is something new.

Here are the first iPhone 12 dummies: 3 sizes (5.4, 6.1, 6.7). Flat edges, 3 cameras on the bump like recent molds. Notch, cameras should not be taken 100%, but chassis promising. pic.twitter.com/fcw3bLhVEF — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 21, 2020

Although official details regarding the iPhone 12 series are scarce, rumours have suggested that the iPhone 12 series will get four variants, all coming with support for 5G. Out of the four smartphones, the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max are likely to support 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 12 series is expected to be powered by the A14 chipset, run iOS 14, come with improved AR capabilities, a LiDAR sensor, ditch in-box EarPods, and might be launched in October. Additionally, the smartphones could start at $649 (5.4-inch iPhone 12), $749 (6.1-inch iPhone 12), $999 (iPhone 12 Pro), and $1,099 (iPhone 12 Pro Max).

The iPhone 12 launch is a couple of months, however, official launch date remains unknown. We will let you know once we get more details on it. Hence, stay tuned.

