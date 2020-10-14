Apple launches affordable smart speaker HomePod Mini along with new iPhones: Price, features and more

Image Source : APPLE HomePod Mini in Space Grey

Apple, apart from launching the much-anticipated iPhone 12 series, has also unveiled a new smart speaker -- the HomePod Mini. The new Apple smart speaker is an affordable version of the HomePod, coming in a small and compact form factor. Read on to know more about it.

Apple HomePod Mini Features, specs

The smart speaker sports a cylindrical design and is just 3.3-inch tall. It comes with the Apple S5 chip for much bigger sound from a compact speaker. It delivers detailed acoustic experiences and involves computational audio and advanced software for a loud and rich sound with an adjusted dynamic range. It comes with Apple-engineered full-range driver, which is powered by a neodymium magnet and a pair of force-cancelling passive radiators, ensure deep bass and crisp treble.

The HomePod Mini works with Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations, and will soon support third-party music-streaminf services in the coming months. It gets support for Siri for a customised experience as it can identify the speaker and work according to their preferences. It also gets smart device controls, making it easier to control smart devices with the HomePod Mini using Siri. It also supports Siri shortcuts, ambient sounds, web search results, Find My, and music alarms.

There is also a new Intercom feature that will allow users to send messages from one HomePod to another and communicate with each other, much like with a walkie-talkie. The feature works with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay.

Last but not the least, HomePod Mini is all in for privacy and security as the information is only shared with the Apple servers once Siri is enabled, either by calling out for it or by enabling it by touch. Additionally, the user data is not sold to adverisers or other organisations.

Apple HomePod Mini Price, availability

The Apple HomePod Mini is priced at Rs. 9,900 and comes in white and space grey colours. It will be up for pre-orders, starting November 6 and will be available to buy, starting November 16 in India.

