Monday, October 18, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Apple Event Oct 18: New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 with spatial audio, new HomePod Mini launched

Apple Event Oct 18: New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 with spatial audio, new HomePod Mini launched

The launch event was live-streamed across Apple's website, on the company's YouTube channel, and via the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2021 23:28 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

Apple on Monday in its second launch event this fall, unleashed new MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, Home Pod mini, M-chip sets and new music subscription plans named voice plans.

The launch event was live-streamed across Apple's website, on the company's YouTube channel, and via the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Apple launch event October 18, 2021 | LIVE UPDATES

Apple unveils new MacBook Pro laptop

Apple has launched its most powerful completely redesigned MacBook Pro -- 14-inch, 16-inch with an iPhone like notch, 6 speaker set-up, 80 per cent more base, better FCP performance, longer battery life, fast charges among other features.

AirPods 3 introduced

Apple announced the third generation AirPods. The new AirPods 3 follows the design language from its predeccessor with more sensors. It comes with a new low-distortion drivers.

The third generation of AirPods featuring spatial audio starts from Rs 18,900 in India.

Apple HomePod Mini launched

Apple unveiled new HomePod mini smart speaker with new eye-catching colours. HomePod Music has been launched in three new colours – Blue, Yellow and Orange.

Apple announces new music subscription plan

Apple announced new music subscription plan for Apple Music named the Voice plan. It is priced at $4.99 (approx Rs 375) per month and will be introduced in eleven regions initially.

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News