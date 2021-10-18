Apple Event Oct 18: New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 with spatial audio, new HomePod Mini launched

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image.

Apple on Monday in its second launch event this fall, unleashed new MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, Home Pod mini, M-chip sets and new music subscription plans named voice plans.

The launch event was live-streamed across Apple's website, on the company's YouTube channel, and via the Apple TV application on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Apple launch event October 18, 2021 | LIVE UPDATES

Apple unveils new MacBook Pro laptop

Apple has launched its most powerful completely redesigned MacBook Pro -- 14-inch, 16-inch with an iPhone like notch, 6 speaker set-up, 80 per cent more base, better FCP performance, longer battery life, fast charges among other features.

​AirPods 3 introduced

Apple announced the third generation AirPods. The new AirPods 3 follows the design language from its predeccessor with more sensors. It comes with a new low-distortion drivers.

The third generation of AirPods featuring spatial audio starts from Rs 18,900 in India.

Apple HomePod Mini launched

Apple unveiled new HomePod mini smart speaker with new eye-catching colours. HomePod Music has been launched in three new colours – Blue, Yellow and Orange.

Apple announces new music subscription plan

Apple announced new music subscription plan for Apple Music named the Voice plan. It is priced at $4.99 (approx Rs 375) per month and will be introduced in eleven regions initially.