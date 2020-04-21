Apple brings App Store, Music, Arcade to new markets: Here's what it means

Apple expands App Store, Music, Arcade to new markets.

Apple on Tuesday made its major services including the App Store, iCloud, Apple Podcasts and its subscription-based gaming service Arcade available in 20 new countries, along with taking Apple Music to 52 new territories with six-month free trial of the service. The App Store, now in 175 countries and regions, is being visited by over half a billion people each week, the company said in a statement.

"We're delighted to bring many of Apple's most beloved Services to users in more countries than ever before," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and International Content. "We hope our customers can discover their new favourite apps, games, music, and podcasts as we continue to celebrate the world's best creators, artists, and developers," Schusser added.

The App Store features many ways for developers to build their businesses, and since it launched in 2008, developers have been creating innovative apps that influence culture and change lives. Apple Arcade is offering users unlimited access to the entire catalogue of more than 100 exclusive games, all playable across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV.

"Apple Arcade is adding new games and expansions every month from some of the world's most visionary game developers," said Apple. According to the company, Apple Music is now available in 167 countries and regions and offering over 60 million songs. New Apple Music subscribers in the 52 additional countries can enjoy a six-month free trial of the service, with locally curated playlists.

"Apple Podcasts is the best place to browse and listen to the world's largest catalogue of podcasts, now featuring over 1 million shows in more than 100 languages and 175 countries and regions," said the company. Available in 175 countries and regions, iCloud comes with 5GB of free storage and offers affordable 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB plans.

