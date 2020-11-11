Apple 'One More Thing' event: ARM-based Macbook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini with Apple M1 chip launched

Image Source : APPLE MacBook Pro with M1 chip

Apple, after hosting two online events to introduce its hardware products, has now launched the 'one more thing' before 2020 ends. This time, we have got the new ARM-based new MacBooks with Apple Silicon, marking the Cupertino tech major's switch from Intel chips for MacBooks to its in-house chips this year. Read on to know more about what all got launched as part of the 'One More Thing' event.

Apple Silicon

After announcing its transition to its own Mac chipsets, Apple has now announced the first chip for the Mac devices -- the M1 chipset. Based on 5nm nanotechnology, Apple M1 comes with 8-core high-performance CPU for high performance with the use of less power, along with 8 GPU cores. It supports Neural Engine, advanced image signal processor, and Security Enclave for security and privacy.

The Apple M1 chip works closely with the recent macOS 11 Big Sur for better performance, better gaming, advanced security, and optimised apps. There is also support for universal apps for compatibility with ARM-based and Intel-based Macs.

Apple Silicon-powered MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini

The company has announced the new 13.3-inch MacBook Air with the first-ever Mac chipset M1. It delivers up to 5 times faster graphic performance, around 3.5 times faster CPU, and is up to 3 times faster than the latest Windows laptop in the market. The lightweight Apple laptop It supports a bright Retina display, 16GB of storage, up to 2TB of SSD storage and Secure Enclave. It supports Magic keyboard, Silent design, and up to 18 hours of battery life, which is the longest in a MacBook. It is priced at $999 (around Rs. 74,210).

There is also the introduction of the 13.3-inch MacBook Pro, which is touted as the World's fastest. It delivers up to 17 hours of web browsing and 20 hours of video playback for the fastest battery performance ever. It comes with Studio-quality mics, active cooling system. It starts at $1,299 (around Rs. 96,500).

Apple has also launched the Mac Mini is powered by the Apple M1 and comes with 3x faster CPU, 6x faster GPU, and 5x faster performance than the completion. It is priced at $699 (around Rs. 51,930).

All the new Macs with the new M1 chip will be available to buy, starting today while the macOS 11 Big Sur will be available for users from next week.

