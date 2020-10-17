Amazon India user writes to Jeff Bezos about failed delivery: Here's how he got the refund

Image Source : AP Amazon India user writes to Jeff Bezos about failed delivery.

The festive season has begun and this means a lot of people are shopping online. Amazon and Flipkart are now offering products at unbeatable prices during the Great Indian Festival and Big Billion Days sale. In the excitement of the sale, Mumbai resident Omkar Hanmante, ordered a new mobile phone for his grandma and here’s why he had to reach out to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos for that.

Omkar purchased a Nokia feature phone for his grandmother via the Amazon India website. Unlike a happy gifting story, this ended up in a mess. The Amazon delivery agent left the parcel at the society gate without event notifying Omkar. The status page for his order showed that the phone was delivered but it never reached his hands. The phone got stolen right from the society gate.

As a normal shopper, he did contact the Amazon customer service with a CCTV proof of what happened. When the Amazon agents were unable to help him out, he decided to write to Jeff Bezos via email. Here’s what he wrote in the mail:

"Hi Jeff

Hope you are keeping well

I am very disappointed with your customer service and delivery protocols

The phone which I had ordered from Amazon was not handed over to me but placed on the society gate and a thief stole it. I never received any call about delivery as well.

On top of that, your customer service team just tells me the investigation is on and gives a standard reply like I'm talking to a bot. I have the CCTV footage of the whole ordeal on below link.

The complete episode is very frustrating and I shall be thinking twice before buying from the website again."

The Amazon CEO is known for reading customer emails and he read this one too. However, he did not respond to Omkar directly. Instead, he forwarded the mail to the executives in charge.

Soon after Omkar sent the mail, he received a reply that said, “Jeff Bezos received your email and I'm responding on his behalf.” Later, Amazon executives took a close look at the CCTV footage provided by Omkar. With the evidence being clear, Amazon initiated a refund to Omkar’s account.

