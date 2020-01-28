Amazon Grand Gaming Days live until tomorrow: Deals on laptops, PS4, Xbox and more

Amazon Grand Gaming Days begin

Amazon India has just announced yet another sale called Grand Gaming Days. As the name suggests, the sale brings offers and discounts on a wide range of gaming products including laptops, consoles, games and more. The sale is currently live on the e-commerce website and it will be available until tomorrow, January 29, 2020. Apart from the discounts offered on various products, the company is also offering no-cost EMI and exchange offers.

Asus TUF FX505DT gaming laptop is available with a price tag of Rs. 54,990 during the sale. The laptop comes with the AMD Ryzen 5 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. It features a 120Hz IPS Nano Edge display. Even the Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop is on sale at a price of Rs. 62,990. It brings offers 8GB of RAM, 5 hours battery life, full-sized white-backlit keyboard and much more.

LG Ultragear Gaming Monitor with a powerful gaming display and a refresh rate of 144Hz is available for Rs. 12,999. For a smooth gaming experience, the monitor comes with 1ms response time offering a competitive advantage in FPS games.

The popular gaming console, Sony PlayStation 4 1TB Slim is available at Rs. 26,490. It offers a great level of performance along with incredibly vivid and vibrant colours with HDR visuals.

In case you are looking to build a gaming PC at this time, the GALAX GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics card is available for Rs. 38,917 during the sale. Even the popular ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 2060 Super AMP graphics card is available at a discounted price of Rs. 37,990.