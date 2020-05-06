Amazon Prime gets gaming options for members to play in India

You need to be a Prime member to play free games

Amazon.in on Wednesday announced that its Prime members can now enjoy an array of mobile gaming content with their Prime membership, including access to free in-game content like collectable characters, upgrades, in-game currency and Prime-only tournaments across mobile games.

Prime members can claim content from internationally popular mobile games like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and popular Indian games like World Cricket Championship.

"We recognize the need for in-game content by mobile gamers to enhance their playing experience and are delighted to provide access to this content free to Prime members. We will continue to add new in-game content for other popular games, with frequent content refreshes," Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India said in a statement.

Prime members can also look forward to upcoming content launches from top games like Ludo King and more.

The selection will be refreshed on a regular basis with new games and content launches planned every month.

