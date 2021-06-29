Amazon announces Mega Music Fest sale: Here are the deals and offers

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON Amazon announces Mega Music Fest sale.

Amazon has announced the ‘Mega Music Fest’ for music enthusiasts bringing a host of offers and deals on a wide range of headphones, speakers, guitars, soundbars and more. The customers will now be able to get great offers and deals on multiple categories from brands such as boAt, Sony, JBL, Bose, Casio and more. The sale has already kicked off and it will be live until 30th June 2021.

Here are some products available during ‘Mega Music Fest’ on Amazon with offers and deals from sellers.

boAt Rockerz 335: These are neckband style earphones that offer a huge playback time of up to 30 hours in a go. The company also claims that these can offer up to 10 hours of play time with just 10 minutes of charge and a full charge can be achieved in just 40 minutes courtesy of its ASAP Fast Charge technology. The earphones are also IPX5 marked for resistance against water. It is available for INR 1,599.

Sony WF-1000X M4: The Sony WF-1000X M4 are one of the best headphones available in the market. These headphones feature additional microphones that assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality and the reduction of even more high and mid frequency sounds. It has a dual Noise Sensor technology, featuring two microphones on each earcup, captures ambient noise and passes the data to the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. It is available for INR 26,990.

boAt Stone 201A: The boAt Stone 201A brings a rugged design to the table. It also brings you the World of Alexa in a compact IPX6 rated water shock and dust resistant portable speaker. It also has a powerful 2000mAh battery, which can help it run for up to 6 hours at 80% volume. The speaker offers a standby time of up to 10 hours. The boAt Stone 201A is available for INR 1,749.

Casio CT-X9000IN 61-Key Portable Keyboard: The CT-X Series comes with the AiX Sound Source, which can produce a wide range of sound qualities from powerful bass tones to clear high tones. The exceptional computing power of the high-performance LSI reproduces the natural charm of acoustic instrument sounds, such as the agreeable change in tone when a piano key is struck, the sensation of a drum performance, or soaring strings. It is available for INR 21,615.

Apart from, the aforementioned products, there are other products on sale as well. One can visit Amazon.in to check out the deals and offers.