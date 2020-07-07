Airtel offers premium ZEE5 content with new Rs 289 prepaid plan: All you need to know

Image Source : GOOGLE Airtel launches new prepaid recharge plan.

Bharti Airtel just announced the launch of yet another prepaid plan. The new Rs 289 prepaid plan is not like any other plan that offers calling and data only. The company is offering a tough competition to Jio and Vodafone Idea by bundling the ZEE5 premium subscription along with the prepaid recharge plan.

The all-new Rs 289 prepaid plan on Airtel offers unlimited calling and 1.5GB data per day. The plan also brings 100 SMS messages per day alongside the Zee5 subscription. Airtel is offering the prepaid plan with a validity of 28 days.

In addition to that, the company will also be offering Airtel Thanks benefits, which include access to Airtel Xstream content and Wynk Music subscription. Customers can recharge with the new prepaid pack on Airtel Thanks app, Airtel’s website as well as all Airtel retail stores across India.

Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said: “With massive surge in consumption of digital content on smartphones, Airtel’s new prepaid packs make it simpler for millions of customers to access rich content from ZEE5 without having to worry about managing separate subscription charges. Our users can enjoy this exclusive content offering on Airtel 4G, which has been consistently rated as India’s top mobile network for video by global experts.”

Manpreet Bumrah, Vice President – Business Development & Commercial Head, ZEE5 India said, “During such unprecedented times, we urge all the citizens to stay home and stay calm, while we continue to serve the best of entertainment content across languages, genres, and a spectrum of devices. Our partnership with Airtel enables us to maximise reach by appealing to a large base of Airtel consumers present across the country. With this proposition, we are enhancing our existing relationship and reach through prepaid bundle & top-up plans further democratising access to world class entertainment at consumer’s fingertip.”

