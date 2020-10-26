Airtel IQ: Airtel enters cloud communications market in India

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Airtel's entry into cloud communications

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday launched a new platform called Airtel IQ, marking the company's entry into an estimated $1 billion Indian cloud communications market.

Airtel IQ, a cloud-based omnichannel communications platform, is designed to enable brands to deepen engagement with customers through timely and secure communication.

Many of India's biggest companies such as Swiggy, Justdial, Urban Company, Havells, Dr Lal Path Labs and Rapido have signed up as customers for Airtel IQ during the beta phase itself, the company said.

"Businesses are increasingly looking to cloud-based digital platforms to engage with consumers and Airtel IQ is built to raise the bar when it comes to brands delighting consumers," Adarsh Nair, Chief Product Officer, Bharti Airtel, meanwhile, had this to say

"So, the next time you enjoy shopping online, ordering food from your favourite restaurant or hailing a ride, remember there's a bit of Airtel IQ in there making it happen seamlessly and safely."

Airtel IQ eliminates the need for multiple communication platforms for different channels.

With just a slice of code, businesses can embed communication services such as voice, SMS, interactive voice response (IVR) in their applications and digital properties across desktop and mobile, all through a unified platform.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage