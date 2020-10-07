Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel, Ericsson extend ties to deploy 5G-ready radio network.

Bharti Airtel and Ericsson on Wednesday announced to renew their multi-year contract to supply and deploy 5G-ready radio and transport solutions from the Swedish telecommunication giant. The ‘make in India' 5G-ready Ericsson radio system products will enhance the network experience of Airtel customers, the companies said in a statement.

"We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Ericsson as part of our endeavour to build a network ready for 5G and beyond," said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel. In July this year, Bharti Airtel renewed another agreement with the Swedish gear maker to provide pan-India managed network operations. The three-year deal will see Airtel launching 'Ericsson Operation Engine' this year.

"The products manufactured in India will continue to benefit Indian users by enhancing Airtel's network capacity and enabling it to cater to the country's fast-growing data traffic needs," said Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India.

The agreement builds on the 25-year collaboration between Ericsson and Airtel in India. Airtel and Ericsson's long-standing technology and services partnership has spanned 2G, 3G, 4G provision and more recently, live 5G trials.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage