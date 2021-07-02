Airtel Black all-in-one solutions for Homes: New plans, prices and more

Follow us on Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel Black all-in-one solutions for Homes.

Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of its latest innovation Airtel Black, which is said to be India’s first all-in-one solution for homes. The need for high speed data, the need for entertainment at home and the need for seamless connectivity on mobile, is now one holistic need.

Yet these services have historically been bought and managed, as individual services. Customers have expressed their frustration on multiple bills to be paid on different due dates across the months, services getting switched off due to forgotten recharges, and difficulty in managing services from multiple local service providers. We decided to innovate to solve this customer problem.

Airtel Black is the new program for discerning, quality-seeking customers. A customer can bundle 2 or more of Airtel services (Fiber, DTH, Mobile) together to become Airtel Black, which entitles the customer for one single bill, one Customer Care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers, and priority resolution of faults and issues. All of this comes with a great value of zero-switching and installation costs coupled with free service visits for life.

Airtel claims that the new Airtel Black solutions will be super convenient and liberates customers from the hassle of managing multiple bill payment dates, navigating customer care IVRs, or interacting with separate service providers.

A customer will connect to a care representative within 60 seconds of calling. The team of experts managing the customer relationship keeps in touch for all your requirements and solves them on a priority basis. All service visits needed for your service come to you on priority, and free of charge.

Airtel Black also helps customers enjoy uninterrupted TV viewing, due to DTH being offered as a billed service. All the user needs is to pay their one bill monthly. Lastly, Airtel Black offers a simple feature where users have full choice of selecting their suitable plans for each service, and then bundle them together for billing.

The new Airtel Black Fixed Plans will start at Rs. 998 and it will go all the way up to Rs. 2,099. However, the consumer can even choose to tailor a plan according to their usage.