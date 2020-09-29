Image Source : APPLE AirPlay 2, HomeKit support coming to 4K Roku devices this year.

Roku has announced that AirPlay 2 and HomeKit will be rolling out to select 4K TVs and devices as part of 'Roku OS 9.4' update later this year. With the new update, AirPlay 2 will enable users to stream videos, music, podcasts, and more directly from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac to a compatible Roku smart TV, with no Apple TV box necessary. With HomeKit support, users can easily control the TV's power, volume, source, and more using Siri or the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, reports MacRumors.

"The Roku OS allows consumers to easily get to the content they want to watch so they can sit back and enjoy the show With Roku OS 9.4, we give our customers even more choice and new ways to navigate and control content-rich experiences on and off Roku devices," Ilya Asnis, senior vice president of Roku OS, said in a statement.

Roku OS 9.4 will begin rolling out to select Roku players this month and is expected to roll out to all supported streaming players, including the all-new Roku Ultra and Roku Streambar, in the coming weeks. Roku TV models are expected to receive the update in phases over the coming months.

In addition, eligible customers who purchase and activate a Roku device from October 23 to January 31, 2021 will receive a promotional code for three months free of Apple TV+. The offer is limited to new Apple TV+ subscribers.

