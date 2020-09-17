Image Source : ACER Acer launches two new Predator laptops in India.

Global PC brand Acer on Thursday announced the latest generation of its Predator laptop Triton 300 and Helios 300 equipped with 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors. The Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop is priced at Rs 84,999 and the Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop will cost Rs 89,999. Both the products are available on Acer E-store and will available across other channels like Acer Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Reliance as well as Vijay Sales starting next week.

"As one of the leading PC makers in the gaming industry in India, we consistently strive to offer cutting edge technologies to equip gamers who prioritize competitive esports gaming as well as other gamers who want to push the limits of performance, comfort of use, and reassurance," Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India said in a statement.

Acer's Predator Helios 300 features 5.6-inch FHD IPS display with 3 ms overdrive with upto NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design. The laptop is fully connected with Killer's E26001 Ethernet Controller, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i and Control Center 2.0. It also supports up to 32 GB of 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, 2PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration along with up to 2TB Hard Disk Drive.

Meanwhile, Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop features 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with Max-Q Design and a 240 Hz display refresh rat

It supports HDMI 2.0, mini-DP 1.4, USB3.2 Type-C, and upgradeable to 32 GB using two soDIMM modules, up to 3TB SSD. The Predator Triton 300 is also qualified under Microsoft's definition of a "Modern Device"

