4 smartwatches to measure accurate blood oxygen saturation level

As we witness the rising cases of COVID variants gaining a number again with every passing day, people are again focusing on being safe and secured by keeping themselves healthy. To keep a regular health checkup, people have become more cautious and are looking toward various tools to keep them updated with the blood oxygen level in real-time along with different health metrics. Smartwatches have particular have emerged over the last two years and people considered them to be an effective tool for keeping a regular check on the vitals of the body.

Today, the smartwatch is just not any smart wearable that tends to look smart and trendy, but being a necessity it helps in physical activities, check crucial health parameters, especially the blood oxygen level, which is considered to be a very important vital to keep a track on, so that we may keep up with our body parameter under such contagious situation.

We bring to you, a list of 4 smartwatches that come equipped with a built SPO2 monitor to measure the blood oxygen levels accurately.

Fire-Boltt Invincible

Fire-Boltt, one of the booming smartwatch brands in the country has launched one of its most advanced offerings, which boasts many firsts and a host of health-related features like the SPO2 monitor. The watch rest assures for accurate measurement of blood oxygen level with Fire-Boltt Invincible, and it comes with a number of health-tracking features like heart rate, sleep trackers, and blood pressure. The smartwatch comes with an industry-first 1.3-inch AMOLED display that with 454x454 pixels resolution. Along with Bluetooth calling, the Boltt Invincible supports 8GB storage space, and the ability to sync 200 contacts, and over 1500 songs on the device.

Crossbeats Ignite Pro

The entry-level smartwatch comes with a 1.7-inch curved full HD touch screen display. Crossbeats Ignite Pro is another smartwatch that claims to be accurate at measuring the blood oxygen level. The smartwatch comes with an integrated SpO2 monitor which enables the users to regularly track their blood oxygen level with just a tap. The smartwatch further features an in-built temperature monitor which measures both skin and body temperature respectively. Furthermore, for those who overthink, the smartwatch allows users to monitor their stress levels as well.

boAt Storm

Another smartwatch comes with an in-built mechanism where users can monitor blood oxygen level, heart rate as well as blood pressure. Indeed, a timepiece with perfect advancement of smart features, which is the need of an hour. The watch further features guided breathing, and there is an in-built wellness mode for the same. The company has designed the Storm smartwatch to meet the needs of people who perform high-intensity workouts and look for precise health and fitness monitoring. The watch dial is a full-touch 2.5D curved display with a capacitive touch experience.

realme Fashion

Featuring a large 1.4-inch touchscreen, the realme Fashion smartwatch is another wearable to look for measure the blood oxygen level. The watch features smooth-touch and an ultra-bright display and a heart rate monitor that helps to keep a check on the vitals. Specially designed for those into sports and workouts, and the company claims that the watch works as perfectly as a professional oximeter. Furthermore, the smartwatch feature 14 modes, like yoga, walk, badminton, cricket, and more to track the active mode of the user.

The given apps can be connected with their respected apps from the store on the Android or iOS devices, to track and sync the data and keep up with the vitals.

