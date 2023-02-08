Wednesday, February 08, 2023
     
Garena Free Fire MAX codes to redeem for today: Know when, where and how to get them

Here are the codes for the game which could help you gain in-game add-ons, like weapons, diamonds, skins and more for free. Here is everything you need to know about the daily codes, how to redeem and where to get them.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: February 08, 2023 13:59 IST
Free Fire Max
Image Source : GOOGLE PLAY STORE Free Fire Max

The Garena Free Fire MAX redemption code has been unleashed today (for Wednesday, 8 February 2023) which could help you win the battle accordingly. These codes majorly help the player to win many in-game add-ons, like weapons, diamonds, skins and more. The 12-digit code will come in all capital letters and below is the process to get the code.

Where can I get the code?

  • The gaming code is available on the official website for redemption. 
  • If you are a registered player, you will have to log in to your account on ‘reward.ff.garena.com’ 
  • Once, logged in, you can now claim any one of the MAX redeem codes applicable for today

Kindly note that the redeem codes enable the player to win free weapons and gifts in the multiplayer battle royale game. Only registered players can claim them.

About the game Garena Free Fire Max 

Garena Free Fire Max is a renewed version of the Garena Free Fire game. Debuted in 2021, the game became much more popular across the nation when the Indian government banned PUBG along with other social media applications. The developers keep rolling out the codes on daily basis to keep the player engaged and enjoy the perks. 

Also, one must know that there is a dedicated microsite which has been specially designed to redeem the available codes.

What are the benefits of redeeming the codes? 

These codes enable players to have a chance to win the following in the Free Fire Max game:

  • To win Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
  • To win Revolt Weapon Loot Crate
  • To win Diamonds Vouchers
  • Fire Head Hunting Parachute 

What is the period to redeem the daily code? 

  • The game codes are majorly available for limited hours (up to 12 hours to the max) 
  • Only the first 500 users could redeem the code

List of active codes for today- February 08, 2023:

  1. FFAC2YXE6RF2
  2. ZYPPXWRWIAHD
  3. FF10617KGUF9
  4. FF11HHGCGK3B

 

 

